New Haven’s boys basketball Shamrocks will return to Montgomery City Saturday in an attempt to gain hardware from the Montgomery County Tournament.
New Haven (2-2) will face host Montgomery County for third place at 3 p.m. following a Thursday loss to second-seeded Fulton, 49-29.
New Haven, the sixth seed, opened with an upset of Hermann Tuesday, 35-32.
The Shamrocks started the game with another upset in mind, leading after one quarter, 9-8.
Fulton took a five-point lead into the half, 23-18. The Hornets were up by a 37-24 margin through three quarters.
Sam Scheer led the Shamrocks with nine points. He knocked down one of the team’s two three-point baskets.
Mitchell Meyer scored five points and went 3-4 from the free-throw line. As a team, New Haven went 7-12 from the stripe.
Hunter Tallent was next with four points.
David Otten and Adam Homeyer each added one point.
Fulton was paced by Joshua Reams, who scored 17 points. He hit three of Fulton’s seven three-point baskets.
Walker Gohring was next with 12 points. Half of those came on two three-point baskets.
Tyreion Logan netted five points.
Rowdy Gohring ended with three points.
Lincoln Smith and Dustin Hagens each scored two points.
Fulton went 2-4 from the free-throw line.
New Haven’s girls also will play for third place, facing Hermann Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
Fulton will play top-seeded Mexico for the title Saturday at 6 p.m.