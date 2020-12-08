“We’ve got the band back together,” Washington boys basketball Coach Grant Young said. “It’s kind of fun when you’ve got the whole band there.”
Washington (2-2) rolled to a 63-29 victory over the Union Wildcats (2-2) in Union.
“You’ve got to give Washington credit,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “They were tougher than us and executed better than us. I thought they took it to us and we just rolled over and played dead. We didn’t respond very well to their blows. We were reeling all night long.”
While word of the Washington boys basketball Blue Jays having everyone back from quarantine was good news for Washington fans, it spelled doom for Union and should scare Washington’s upcoming foes.
The Blue Jays, who played last week’s 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament without two starters, were at full strength for Tuesday’s game.
Eager to set the record straight following last week’s Turkey Tournament fourth-place finish, Washington shot out to a massive lead and never looked back.
“We got outworked Saturday and we had a pretty tough practice Monday,” Young said. “We came in here saying that if we’re going to play the Washington way, we had better see a sleeping giant wake up. I think our kids proved that in the first quarter.”
The Blue Jays scored the game’s first 18 points and led 20-1 after eight minutes of play.
At the half, Washington was up, 41-16. It was 57-26 through three quarters.
“Our defense has got to get a lot better,” Simmons said. “They just killed us on the glass. Anything they missed, they got the rebound and put it back. We just really didn’t show up at all tonight. I was disappointed with the way we played.”
While Union finished only one spot behind Washington at the Turkey Tournament, the gap seemed like the Grand Canyon at Tuesday’s contest.
“Our seniors came out fired up tonight wanting to make up for how we played last weekend,” Young said.
“There’s a lot we can learn from this,” Simmons said. “You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. They just came out and punched us in the mouth. We just never responded.”
Senior Zac Coulter, who made the all-tournament team last week, paced Washington’s balanced scoring attack with 14 points. He knocked down two of Washington’s six three-point baskets and went 2-2 from the free-throw stripe.
Senior Brigham Broadbent, who had to miss the Turkey Tournament due to quarantine, netted 13 first-half points with one three-point basket.
Next in scoring was senior Todd Bieg with eight points.
Senior Ryan Hoerstkamp celebrated his return from quarantine with six points.
“We got Ryan and Brigham back from quarantine,” Young said. “We only can control ourselves. It’s fun to be full strength with all of the hard work these kids have put into it.”
Senior Jarrett Hamlett knocked down a pair of three-point baskets for his six points.
Junior Chase Merryman netted four points with a three-point basket.
Senior Jason Sides concluded with three points while sophomore Mark Hensley scored two points.
“I was pretty proud of our kids tonight,” Young said. “We got everybody back and played our style of hard-nosed basketball.”
Union hit five three-point shots, three two-point baskets and went 8-20 from the free-throw line.
Junior Kaden Motley, the team’s all-tournament selection at the Turkey Tournament, paced the attacks with nine points. He hit two three-point baskets and went 3-6 from the charity stripe.
Junior Matthew Seely was next with seven points. He also hit two three-point shots.
Seniors Mason Bailey and Lance Corum each scored four points. Bailey, a football player, was making his season debut.
Junior Tanner Hall hit a three-point basket for his three points while freshman Ryan Rapert scored two points. Rapert also was transitioning over from the football team.
“We were trying to figure out some rotations,” Simmons said. “I didn’t do a very good job on rotations. Hoerstkamp brings a different level of toughness for them. He came out and set the tone with some rebounds and putbacks. Defensively, he makes their back line bigger and stronger.”
Young said the COVID-19 pandemic will play havoc with every lineup.
“We can’t worry about who we have,” Young said. “Every week it could be different with who could be out because of this pandemic. We’ve just got to be ready, roll with the punches and rely on who is up next each time. It was nice having a full-strength squad tonight.”
Washington plays three times next week. The Blue Jays visit Owensville Monday before hosting Sullivan Tuesday. Washington opens Gateway Athletic Conference Central Division play next Friday at home against Wentzville Liberty.
Union hosts Cuba next Tuesday with a 7 p.m. varsity tip. The Wildcats finish next week with a road game at Warrenton Friday, Dec. 11.