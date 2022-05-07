Winning a match of event newcomers, the Ft. Zumwalt West Lady Jaguars took home the Blue Cat Cup top prize Friday at Union’s Stierberger Stadium.
Ft. Zumwalt West (10-5-1) scored three first-half goals to defeat Rock Bridge (12-3-1) by a 3-0 score.
Tori Bockstadter netted a goal and an assist for the Lady Jaguars. Ali Cauley and Cheing Hai Christen each had one goal.
Peyton Duffing and Oliva Ortt posted one assist apiece.
Madeline Lotspeich made four saves in net for the shutout.
Ft. Zumwalt West won the Red Pool on tiebreakers to advance to the championship game. The Lady Jaguars tied Union, 1-1. Against Pacific, Ft. Zumwalt West won, 4-0, and Union won, 2-0.
Rock Bridge defeated Washington, 3-1, and St. Francis Borgia Regional, 4-0, in Blue Pool action.
Only two games were played Friday. A thunderstorm pushed through the area just prior to the scheduled consolation game between Pacific and Borgia. The delay was resolved when the teams decided to postpone, as they’re slated to play Wednesday at Borgia. That put the rest of the tournament back on schedule.
Union won the third-place game over Washington, 4-0. That’s documented in another story.