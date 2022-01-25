While they didn’t outscore their opponent, there was plenty to be happy about for the Washington swimming Lady Jays Thursday.
Ft. Zumwalt West won the dual between the two teams at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 106-68.
However, sophomore Ava Kauffeld added to her collection of school records.
Head Coach Tracy Moreland reported through social media Kauffeld set a new school record in the 100 backstroke at the event. She reportedly already held the school records in the 100 individual medley, 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke.
Race times from Thursday’s meet were not available at print deadline.
Kauffeld also won the 200 freestyle race at the event.
Zoey Ziegler was the winner of the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke.
Maddy Henderson won the 100 butterfly.
Ziegler, Kauffled, Ellie Williams and Henderson combined to win the 200 medley relay.
The Lady Jays are back in the pool Saturday at the MICDS Invitational, starting at 10 a.m.