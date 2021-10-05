Hopes for a winning streak will have to wait for the St. Francis Borgia Regional boys soccer Knights.
Borgia (1-10) fell on the road to Ft. Zumwalt West (5-7) Tuesday, 5-0.
“The continued losing is tough, but the boys continue to battle,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “I don’t think we played our best game last night, but last year they beat us 8-0, so that’s an improvement.”
Justin Mort made nine saves in goal for the Knights. Adam Rickman also made one save after Mort had to briefly leave the field following a collision.
“Our senior keeper Ethan Etter is out with a foot fracture, and Rickman is our emergency keeper,” Strohmeyer said. “He came in when Mort stayed down after a collision. Mort came back in on the next substitution.”
Brenden Hummer stopped four shots for the Jaguars in the shutout.
Conner Christen and Nathan Naumann both scored twice for Ft. Zumwalt West. Kyle Fox had one goal.
Christen and Carter Youmans each had two assists. Dyllan Fiala assisted on one goal.
Strohmeyer saw many positives for the Knights.
“We limited their corner kicks to just a couple each half,” Strohmeyer said. “Previously, we have been giving up a lot to the good teams. The other positive is we attempted over 200 passes. Against the other good teams, we have been averaging around 150 passes. That is an improvement because we have been focusing on trying to control and possess the ball, even against superior teams.”