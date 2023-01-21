The aquatic Lady Jaguars were able to swim to a win at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt West defeated Washington, 104-72, in a girls swimming dual.
Individual results from the meet were not available at print deadline.
Washington swims again Tuesday, Jan. 24, in a tri-meet at Westminster Christian Academy. Principia is the other participating school.
