Since the COVID-19 pandemic stopped sports in 2020, no school has dominated girls soccer like Ft. Zumwalt South.
The Lady Bulldogs (22-4) claimed their third consecutive MSHSAA Class 3 girls soccer state title Saturday at World Wide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton, defeating Smithville (23-4), 2-1.
Isabel Montileone and Audrey Smith scored first-half goals to give the Lady Bulldogs the win. Smithville’s Kaia Urra scored just over six minutes from the end of the first half, but that was the end of scoring.
Ursuline Academy defeated Union in the third-place game, 4-0. Coverage of the Union games can be found elsewhere in this section.
• Class 4 — Liberty North (22-0) needed overtime to complete its undefeated season with a 4-3 win over Nerinx Hall (19-3-1).
Megan Hinnenkamp smashed a shot off the goalkeeper’s hands at the 94:37 mark to lift Liberty North to the crown. That goal completed Hinnenkamp’s hat trick.
Liberty North led 3-1 at the half, but the Markers scored two unanswered goals in the second half to send it to overtime.
Lafayette won the third-place game over Kickapoo, 4-1.
• Class 2 — Clayton (13-10) triumphed over St. Pius X of Kansas City (22-6) in overtime, 3-2. Anna McAndrew’s second goal in a row was the difference. She scored at 92:07 on a shot from the top of the 18-yard box with Stella Whitney assisting.
Whitfield won the third-place game over Pleasant Hill, 6-2.
• Class 1 — Ava Martin scored at the 57:40 mark off of a 27-yard free kick to lift Father Tolton Catholic of Columbia to a 1-0 win over Villa Duchesne.
Father Tolton Catholic ended at 18-8-1 with one of the losses coming to St. Francis Borgia.
Villa Duchesne was 10-12-1. The Saints had their comeback chances hurt, having to play shorthanded for just over 15 minutes at the end of the game.
In the third-place game, Saxony Lutheran edged Bishop LeBlond, 2-1.