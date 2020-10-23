St. Francis Borgia Regional won eight of the 11 events Friday at the Four Rivers Area YMCA.
But Ft. Zumwalt South won the dual meet over the boys swimming Knights, 90-80.
“It was a disappointing loss,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “If we would have had our two who are out with injuries, we would have had them. The boys did great. They all really pushed themselves and most had some really good times.”
Ft. Zumwalt South had numbers, filling out all lanes in each of the races.
Borgia’s winners were:
• Ryan Kluesner in the 200 freestyle (2:02.94);
• Gabe Rio in the 200 individual medley (2:12.22);
• Aidan Garlock in the 100 butterfly (58.41);
• Kluesner in the 100 freestyle (56.13);
• Will Jett in the 500 freestyle (6:10.25);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Rio, Kluesner and Hunter Smith (1:43.18);
• Garlock in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.89); and
• 400 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Rio, Kluesner and Smith in 3:53.69.
Borgia had three second-place finishers:
• 200 medley relay team of Smith, Jett, Andrew Haberberger and Alan Weidemann (2:07.22);
• Haberberger in the 50 freestyle (26.89); and
• Rio in the 100 backstroke (1:03.59).
“We are working on getting our times down as much as possible, especially for the ones who have a chance at state,” Alferman-Molitor said. “With the changes to state that MSHSAA came out with, we need to have our best times possible before the end of the season.”
Due to COVID-19, there are many changes for the state meet this year. It will be a one-day event (Nov. 14) in three sessions. Only 24 swimmers will qualify in each race and the state meet will be held in three sessions.
“It will be a timed final only,” Alferman-Molitor said. “Everyone will be seeded based on their state qualifying times. They also went from 32 places for consideration to 24 whether you have a qualifying time or consideration.”
Alferman-Molitor feels some of her swimmers who would have qualified under the normal rules will be on the bubble of making the state meet this year.