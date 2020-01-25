With scoring from 11 different sources, the Ft. Zumwalt South basketball Lady Bulldogs won at home Tuesday.
Zumwalt South (8-8, 3-1) earned a Gateway Athletic Conference Central win against visiting Washington (1-11, 0-5), 60-29.
Washington trailed 15-6 after one quarter, 29-18 at halftime and 49-20 after three periods.
Cierstyn Jacquin and Paige Robinson each scored nine points for the Lady Jays to tie for the team lead.
Ingrif Figas scored seven points and led the team in rebounds with seven, assists with four and steals with three.
“Ingrid Figas set the table for us,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “She continually penetrated South’s defense and scored or dished off to open shooters.”
Grace Landwehr notched four points, four rebounds and two steals.
Abi Waters grabbed three rebounds. Clara Evans, Robinson and Avery Street all finished with two rebounds. Jacquin and Gabby Lindemann had one rebound apiece.
Evans contributed one assist and grabbed two steals. Robinson stole one.
Zumwalt South did much of its damage in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Jays, 20-2, in those eight minutes.
“During that stretch, we couldn’t buy a basket, and had several costly turnovers that South quickly converted to points,” Light said.
The Lady Bulldogs’ leading scorer, Maddie Murphy scored 14 of her team leading 16 points during the third period, including four three-point shots.
“I told Maddie after the game that I was afraid to shake her hand for fear that it was still on fire,” Light said.
Macy Hughes was next with eight points.
Halle Benskin, Alanna Crumley and Tierra Daniels each netted six points.
Other scorers included Jenna Smith (five), Payton Petty (four), Mariah Dallas (three), Calena Ingra (three), Sophia Cross (two) and Camie Humphrey (one).
Washington was scheduled to continue conference play Friday at Ft. Zumwalt East and will host its own tournament next week, playing top-seeded Holt in the first round Monday at 8:30 p.m.
The second round will be played Wednesday.