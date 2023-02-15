There was no excuse for either team not knowing their foe Saturday in the St. Francis Borgia Competitive Edge third-place game.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 8:32 pm
There was no excuse for either team not knowing their foe Saturday in the St. Francis Borgia Competitive Edge third-place game.
Ft. Zumwalt South (16-6) won the contest over Washington (12-9), 46-29.
That win came less than 24 hours after the Lady Bulldogs beat Washington in a GAC Central game Friday in St. Peters, 54-41.
“They’re a very tough team and very well coached,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “Melanie Schmit does a great job. She coached in New Haven for a number of years. Our girls gave it all they had. We just ran out of gas and they went on a run in the third quarter.”
After a tied first quarter, Ft. Zumwalt South led at the break, 20-17.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Washington in the third quarter, 15-3, to take a 35-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Washington achieved one goal, holding Ft. Zumwalt South’s top scorer, Mariah Dallas, to seven points.
However, it was other players who picked up the offensive pace. Bryn Pawlik scored 12 points and Avelina McKinzie added 10.
“Pawlik really stepped up her game and made other players around her better,” Meyer said. “We kept Dallas in check most of the game. Someone else had to beat us and someone else did today.”
Bridget Herweck was next with eight points.
Allison Gaddy contributed five points.
Mckenzie McCann and Lauren Mehrhoff both scored two points.
The Lady Bulldogs went 3-9 from the free-throw line, but knocked down five three-point baskets. McKinzie and Herweck each had two of them. Gaddy had the other one.
Elizabeth Reed, who made the all-tournament team for Washington, led the Lady Jays with 11 points.
“She’s an outstanding worker, one of the hardest workers on our team,” Meyer said. “Whenever she’s on the floor, we definitely have a chance. She gave it her all today.”
Olivia Reed closed with eight points.
Sydney Harbath scored three points.
Kendall Nix, Gabby Lindemann and Emily McCormack scored two points apiece.
Emma Briggs ended with one point.
Washington hit four three-point baskets and went 5-11 from the free-throw line.
After hosting Borgia Monday, the Lady Jays stay home Tuesday to host GAC Central foe Ft. Zumwalt East. Washington plays Ft. Zumwalt North Friday in O’Fallon.
