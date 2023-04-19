Friday’s conference dual at The Falls Golf Club fell to the home team.
Friday’s conference dual at The Falls Golf Club fell to the home team.
Ft. Zumwalt South, celebrating senior night, carded a 150 in the GAC Central dual meet to finish ahead of Washington at 161.
Devon Deckelman led the Blue Jays on the day with his round of 38 across nine holes.
Jake Rhodes shot a 39 to finish one stroke behind his teammate.
Alex Fregalette finished with a 40 and Haiden Bean shot a 44.
Jackson Straatmann rounded out the Washington scorecard with a 52.
Zumwalt South’s individual scores were a 34, 36, 39, 41 and 43, but were not attributed to any specific golfers.
Washington played again Monday morning at the Waynesville Invitational.
Next up for the Blue Jays is another conference dual Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. on the road against Holt.
