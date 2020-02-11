The second meeting came down to the final seconds.
Ft. Zumwalt South (14-4, 5-0) completed a season sweep of Washington (14-4, 4-2) in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Tuesday, 53-50. However, the Bulldogs had to both score and withstand two chances for Washington to either take the lead or tie it in the final 12 seconds.
“It’s just a tough one to swallow, but we still have lots of basketball left and the fight was there and that’s what we were glad for,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said.
After trailing, 14-10, after one quarter, the Blue Jays ended the second period on a 13-1 run to go into the half with a 28-22 advantage.
After the scoring ramped up in the third period, the teams began the final quarter locked in a 40-40 tie.
“We built that six-point lead and we knew they were going to bring it and come back and fight,” Young said. “They did, but they didn’t take the lead until late. The key was we kept fighting and still got the lead back by four points there late. Credit our defense. The only bad thing was when we broke down defensively, it was at very crucial points.”
Ryan Hoerstkamp netted 10 points and was Washington’s top scorer.
Connor Vollmer was next at eight points.
Todd Bieg scored seven points. Jeremiah Broadbent, Zac Coulter and Jack Lackman all scored six. Brigham Broadbent finished with four points and Jason Sides scored three.
JJ Schwepker led Zumwalt South with 14 points.
Other scorers included Judah Nunn (10 points), Peyton Blair (eight), Ben Katambwa (eight), Zach Bensing (six), Connor Bekebrede (four) and Isiah Brownlee (three).
Hoerstkamp and Blair exchanged twos to open the fourth quarter, but then a two from Nunn and a steal by Bensing that led to an open layup gave the Bulldogs a four-point advantage.
Washington responded with a two by Sides and a pair of free throws by Brigham Broadbent to tie things back up at 46.
That tie held for two minutes of play before Lackman buried a three from the top of the key to put Washington ahead, 49-46, with 1:10 remaining.
After the Jays defense got a stop, Brigham Broadbent went back to the line and delivered another point, giving Washington a two-possession lead with 40 seconds left.
On the defensive end of the floor, Bieg came up with a block, but Nunn was able to put through a three for the Bulldogs off the ensuing in-bounds pass.
“They made a big shot, a three, and we needed that shot to go out,” Young said. “If that shot goes out, we’ve got a high percentage of winning with them fouling us and us going to the free-throw line. But the other thing is, we didn’t make our free throws down the stretch. There were a couple of free throws where if we put those in, that wins the game late.”
With Washington unable to extend the lead from the free-throw line, Zumwalt South came back to score another two as Bekebrede powered his way to the basket for a go-ahead layup with 11.6 seconds remaining.
Washington was able to get off a fingerroll in the lane from Brigham Broadbent on the next possession, but the shot rolled off the rim and the rebound was knocked out of bounds, last touched by the Blue Jays.
The in-bounds for Zumwalt South found Bensing all alone just past mid-court. Bensing drove to the basket and could have dribbled to the corner and ran out the clock before anyone could catch him, but instead made a layup and a quick Washington timeout left 0.6 of a second for the Jays to throw up a Hail Mary.
Coulter’s hurried attempt from halfcourt with multiple defenders in his path did not get to the rim and the Bulldogs held on to win.
Washington was scheduled to continue conference play Friday at Ft. Zumwalt North. The Blue Jays next travel to Sullivan Monday at 7 p.m.