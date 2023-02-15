Both outings in GAC Central play this season went to the dogs.
The Ft. Zumwalt South boys basketball Bulldogs (17-5, 7-1) completed a league play sweep of Washington’s Blue Jays (11-12, 3-5) Friday in St. Peters.
Updated: February 15, 2023 @ 4:30 pm
“It was a very rowdy conference game,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “They had a tribute to a young man that passed away in the fall and had shirts made with Bulldogs and Jays against cancer. Those had blue on it, so we had a good amount of blue in the crowd, but it wasn’t cheering for us.”
Zumwalt South led at each quarterly interval on its home floor, 15-12 after one quarter, 25-21 at the half, and 42-33 to end the third.
“We played really well against the best team in our conference over the last 10 years,” Young said. “They just prevailed in the end. They made their free throws late and that was just a dagger. We took care of the basketball and outrebounded them on the night, but we didn’t do what we needed to at the line to give us a chance to win.”
Zumwalt South was 16-24 from the line total, but Young reported the Bulldogs made all of their final nine attempts. Washington shot 10-21 from the free-throw stripe.
Adyn Kleinheider posted 18 points to lead Washington in scoring.
“Adyn had a great game,” Young said. “He attacked the basket hard.”
Sam Paule also achieved double digits in the scoresheet with three triples and a total of 13 points.
Mark Hensley tallied eight points, Ian Junkin six and Brayden McColloch two.
Luke Surtin (12 points) and Blake Struemph (11) led the way in a balanced offensive attack for the host Bulldogs.
Josh Atherton and Isaiah Clark added seven points apiece.
Other scorers included Chase Bensing (six points), Cameron Brown (five), Luke Bass (four), Connor Henke (three) and Eron Pordos (one).
Washington finishes out the regular season schedule with two more league road games, starting Friday at Ft. Zumwalt North at 7 p.m.
“It’s a great chance for us to finish the year at or above .500,” Young said. “We play Zumwalt North next and last time we played them we didn’t have Mark Hensley because he was on a college visit.”
The Blue Jays will play in Class 5 District 2 tournament, which is being hosted by Vianney. The district hasn’t been seeded yet.
