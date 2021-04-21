Rallying for seven runs in the final four innings, Washington made a valiant attempt at forcing a series split with Ft. Zumwalt South Wednesday.
Washington (4-8, 0-6) fell to the Bulldogs (8-5, 4-0) in back-to-back games Tuesday and Wednesday. Zumwalt South won at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Tuesday, 7-1, and then held off Washington, 8-7, on their own home field Wednesday.
Wednesday
Washington fell behind early in the rematch as the host Bulldogs pushed across one run in both the first and second innings before expanding the lead to 5-0 with a three-run third inning.
Zumwalt South added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth and one in the fifth as Washington gained its first run in the top of the fourth and followed up with a four-run rally n the fifth.
A two-run top of the seventh for Washington concluded the scoring as the Blue Jays left runners stranded at second and third to end the contest.
Washington outhit Zumwalt South in the contest, 11-7.
Three of those hits came from Will Lingle, who tripled, doubled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Luke Kleekamp and Luke Kroeter ended with two hits apiece.
Kleekamp doubled, singled, walked twice, scored and drove in a run.
Kroeter singled twice, walked, scored and drove in a run.
Jack Lackman doubled, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in a run.
Cooper Thiemann doubled.
Louis Paule singled, scored and drove in a run.
Zac Coulter singled and drove in a run.
Sam Paule drew a walk.
Gavin Matchell and Jake Baldwin were both hit by pitches.
On the mound, Matchell tossed three innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Baldwin threw the next three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits and one walk. He also recorded one strikeout.
Tuesday
In the first game of the home-away series, Zumwalt South also struck first with two runs in the top of the second inning.
The Bulldogs added one run in the fourth inning and four in the fifth.
Washington plated its lone run in the bottom of the sixth.
The Blue Jays tallied four hits — a double by Kroeter and singles from Sam Paule, Coulter and Baldwin.
Jacob Lombardo and Kroeter each drew a walk.
Lackman scored. He was driven in by Kroeter.
Gavin Mehrhoff tossed five innings for the Blue Jays, allowing five earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He recorded four strikeouts.
Morgan Copeland held the Bulldogs scoreless in the final two innings on one hit and three walks, striking out one.
Washington hosted Winfield Friday and next plays Saturday morning in a doubleheader at Chaminade starting at 10 a.m.