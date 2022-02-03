Focused on the ultimate goal, the Ft. Zumwalt South Bulldogs took a bite out of the Washington Blue Jays Friday in the Union Boys Basketball Tournament semifinals, 54-26.
Ft. Zumwalt South (15-2) advanced to Saturday’s championship game against St. Francis Borgia Regional. The fifth-seeded Blue Jays (8-10), an upset winner in the opening round, played Union for third place.
“We might not be one of the top teams, and we might be undermanned right now, but the trust of our teammates is what’s causing us to do well and give us a chance in a game,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We were having fun. When the going gets tough, we’ve got to be able to pull our heads up quicker, and we didn’t pull it up quick enough.”
The top-seeded Bulldogs led after one quarter, 20-7, at the half, 36-13, and through three quarters, 50-21.
Joey Friedel led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points. He knocked down two of the four Ft. Zumwalt South three-point shots.
Peyton Blair was next with 11 points.
Six other Ft. Zumwalt South players contributed points.
Jay Higgins and Brendan Owens each scored seven points.
Austin Mahoney checked in with six points.
Blake Struemph netted five points.
Nick Keene posted four points and Holden Karl added two.
Blair handed out 10 assists while Friedel had six assists and six steals.
Struemph pulled down six rebounds.
Ft. Zumwalt South went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
The Blue Jays were paced by Chase Merryman, who returned to the lineup from injury. He scored nine points with one of Washington’s two three-point baskets.
Adyn Kleinheider, also returning to the lineup, netted six points. He went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Mark Hensley and Kaner Young both scored four points. Dylan Bartlett ended with three points, on one three-point basket.
Washington went 2-4 from the free-throw line.
Ft. Zumwalt South also beat Washington in GAC Central play in St. Peters Dec. 21, 55-41. The two teams play in Washington Feb. 18.