The Ft. Zumwalt South basketball Lady Bulldogs have the early advantage in the GAC Central standings.
Ft. Zumwalt South (4-3, 2-0) secured a 49-25 win at Washington (3-6, 0-2) in Tuesday’s league matchup.
Washington lost its biggest post presence this season, sophomore forward Gabby Lindemann, to an injury in the first minute of play while battling for a rebound.
“That’s a big loss,” Head Coach Doug Light said. “She had 16 rebounds the night before. That was tough, right off the bat. It was unfortunate that she got her arm pulled back.”
The Lady Jays were already playing without another starter, senior guard Paige Robinson.
Zumwalt South opened up a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and went into the half ahead, 40-16. After three quarters, the score was 49-20.
“We played so hard, back-to-back against two really good teams,” Light said, having narrowly lost to Sullivan, 32-30, the night before. “You have to give (South) a lot of credit. They get up and down the floor and play well together, and they have so many kids that can score. That’s who you’ve got to aspire to be like in our conference.”
Senior Grace Landwehr was Washington’s leading scorer with 13 points, which was fitting for the team’s senior night.
Landwehr finished with one three-point basket on the night, but knocked through a couple of long twos as well.
“That was huge for her,” Light said. “It was nice to just leave them out there and go. They’ve been great leaders and kept this program together. It’s getting better and a lot of that has to do with them and what they’ve done as a group.”
Joie Heien and Allie Huddleston each added four points for Washington.
Ingrid Figas scored two points. Elizabeth Reed and Avery Street added one point apiece.
Zumwalt South’s Maddie Murphy led all scorers with 17 points, including a trio of three-point shots.
Camie Humphrey, Jenna Smith and Mariah Dallas were next for the Lady Bulldogs with eight points apiece.
Halle Benskin and Alyssa Sarver each added four points.
The game concludes 2020 for the Lady Jays.
Washington is next in action Jan. 2 at the Lutheran South Tournament.
The Lady Jays are scheduled to play the Lutheran South Lady Lancers at noon.