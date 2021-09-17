Can the Ft. Zumwalt South soccer Bulldogs run the table on the GAC Central for the third year in a row?
The team is off to a good start in that direction, improving to 4-0 in league play and 4-1 overall on the season Monday with a 5-1 home win against Washington (3-4, 0-2).
Zumwalt South is the three-time defending conference champion with back-to-back 10-0 league play seasons in 2019 and 2020, as well as the defending Class 3 state champion.
“(The) scoreline does us no justice for last night’s game against FZS, playing the defending state champions who return at least five players from that team,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “Our team played wonderfully organized as we shifted and trapped FZS possession most of the night.”
The Bulldogs managed just one goal in the first half, in the 39th minute, for a 1-0 lead.
The teams combined for five goals in the second period with Washington notching one to Zumwalt South’s four.
“We had created an incredible scoring opportunity around halfway through first half as Cole (Click) served in a free kick that Travis (Bieg) was able to win but not keep on frame. Would have been a 1-0 lead against the possession but could have been a play that changed the entire game.”
Washington found its equalizer in the second half, but Zumwalt South was able to take back the lead and then pull away late.
“They scored off of miscalled corner for 2-1 and another before 10 (minutes) to go,” Schriewer said. “As we pushed to score and make it a one-goal game, play became very stretched, and (they) netted two more to make it 5-1.”
Karson Gibbs netted a hat trick for the Bulldogs.
Jackson Baum and Kolby Uelk each scored once.
Ryan Harvatin recorded three assists. Aidan Dietiker and Evan Carroll both made one assist.
Luke Dillon made three saves in the net for Zumwalt South.
Washington’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Blue Jays continued league play this week, hosting Wentzville Liberty Tuesday and traveling Thursday to Ft. Zumwalt north for a 6:45 p.m. start.