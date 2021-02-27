Washington erased an 18-point first-half deficit on the road Friday, but Ft. Zumwalt South managed to get the last laugh.
The host Bulldogs (13-7, 6-3) defeated Washington (15-7, 5-3), 55-54, on a lead-changing basket in the final seconds by Isiah Brownlee.
Zumwalt South carried a 19-9 advantage after one quarter.
While the lead reached as high as 18 points, Washington was able to cut the lead down substantially before halftime. The teams went into the intermission with the Bulldogs ahead by just four, 32-28.
The Blue Jays moved ahead in the third quarter, ending the period with a 43-40 score.
“Our kids, like always, rallied back and gave us a chance,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We even had a six-point lead in the fourth quarter. Brownlee made a shot almost at the buzzer with less than two seconds left. That was just a big letdown after a great comeback.”
Jack Lackman posted 13 points to lead Washington.
Todd Bieg and Jason Sides finished with 10 points apiece.
Zac Coulter netted nine points.
Rounding out the Washington scores were Jarrett Hamlett with six points, Brigham Broadbent with four and Carter Kleekamp with two.
Brownlee posted a team-high 13 points for the Bulldogs.
Other Zumwalt South scorers included Peyton Blair (12 points), Joey Friedel (10), Connor Bekebrede (eight), Zach Bensing (six) and Nick Keene (six).
The Blue Jays had twice defeated Zumwalt South earlier in the season, including a home win in the final game of 2020 and a victory in the third-place game of the Union Tournament.
“Credit them,” Young said. “It’s tough to beat a team three times. We gave ourselves a chance, but just too many costly turnovers late.”
Washington has been awarded the No. 1 seed in Class 6 District 8 and will host No. 4 Battle in the first round of the postseason March 1 at 6 p.m.
Before that, Washington traveled to Parkway West Monday night. The Blue Jays were scheduled to finish the regular season Thursday against Francis Howell North, but that game has been canceled due to quarantine protocols.