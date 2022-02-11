Averaging nine points, 2.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game, Ft. Zumwalt South senior guard Peyton Blair was named MVP of the 60th Annual Union Boys Basketball Invitational.
Blair helped the Bulldogs capture the title over St. Francis Borgia Regional, 57-31.
Two other Ft. Zumwalt South players, senior forward Nick Keene and junior guard Blake Struemph, also were named to the all-tournament team.
Borgia had two players selected to the all-tournament squad. Junior Grant Schroeder and sophomore Adam Rickman both were honored.
Union won the third-place game over Washington, 69-67, in overtime.
The Wildcats placed seniors Matthew Seely and Kaden Motley on the all-tournament team. Washington was represented by juniors Sam Paule and Mark Hensley.
Rockwood Summit won the consolation game over Pacific and the Falcons had two players honored with juniors Dominic Nenninger and Shane Connor named to the team.
Rockwood Summit defeated Pacific in the consolation game, 73-51. Lutheran South won the seventh-place game over Warrenton, 55-44.