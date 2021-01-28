Getting scoring contributions from 11 different players, the Ft. Zumwalt South Bulldogs blazed past the host team in the opening round of the Union Tournament Monday, 59-29.
“It’s kind of our M.O.,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “I think we play really well at times. But, when it’s bad, it’s really bad. The third quarter tonight, we scored the first five points and didn’t score again. We’ve just got to play 32 minutes of solid basketball against a good team. We’ve done it against average teams, but we’ve got to learn to do that against a good team. You can’t have three or four minutes where you don’t even get good shots.”
Ft. Zumwalt South (10-4) was able to play everyone on its roster with 11 of the 14 players getting into the scorebook.
The Bulldogs opened the game with a three-point basket by Joey Friedel and never looked back. It was 18-9 after one quarter, 32-17 at the half, and 45-22 through three quarters.
Union (7-8) struggled to score the entire game. While six different players scored, nobody netted more than six points.
Zach Bensing led the Bulldogs in scoring with 12 points. He went 5-8 from the free-throw line. For the game, Ft. Zumwalt South was 9-12 from the stripe.
Friedel hit a trio of three-point baskets for his nine points. Ft. Zumwalt South knocked down six three-point shots for the game.
Nick Keene also scored nine points.
Peyton Blair, Isiah Brownlee and Conner Bekebrede all scored six points. Brady O’Brien was next with three points. Brendan Owens, Nihlan Harris, Holden Karl and Austin Mahoney each ended with two points.
“They’re a good team and they capitalize on mistakes,” Simmons said. “They make you pay for them. This game is more about who loses it than who wins it. When you start to make mistakes, they make sure to get a run of eight to 10 points. You get two or three of those a game and we’re down 30. Basketball is a game of runs but it can’t be all one-sided. Tonight, it was all one-sided for them.”
Union’s top scorer was Tanner Hall, who scored six points on two three-point baskets. Union had four three-point shots as a team.
Nkosi Hanley and Matthew Seely both netted five points.
Liam Hughes and Kaden Motley scored four points apiece. Collin Gerdel scored three points. Union was 1-2 from the free-throw line.
“I really was proud of the guys in how they handled their pressure,” Simmons said. “For them to get out of their press was a compliment to the way we played. It was the halfcourt that got us tonight.”
The Wildcats will play Waynesville Thursday in the consolation semifinals at 7 p.m. Ft. Zumwalt South will face St. Francis Borgia Regional in the championship semifinals Friday at 7 p.m.
“Waynesville is going to get after us,” Simmons said.