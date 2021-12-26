Controlling the second quarter set the Lady Bulldogs up to move to 2-0 in GAC Central play Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt South (4-4, 2-0) kept their conference record unblemished with a 48-29 home win over Washington (4-5, 2-1).
After an even 10-10 score to conclude the first quarter, Zumwalt South dominated the second period, 16-2, making the score 26-12 at the half.
“We played with them the second half,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “The problem is a game is four quarters. You can’t have a bad quarter against a good team.”
After three quarters, the Lady Bulldogs remained ahead, 44-36.
“The wheels came off (in the second quarter),” Light said. “Once it started, we couldn’t reverse that trend. At halftime, we challenged them to be better teammates when things weren’t going their way. This is a great group of kids that support each other and get along so well. We have to be better when things go south, no pun intended.”
Elizabeth Reed notched 10 points in the game, eight in the first quarter, leading her to become the focus of the Zumwalt South defense thereafter.
Abi Waters knocked through two triples to end with six points.
Other scoring information for the Lady Jays was not available at print deadline.
Mariah Dallas recorded 19 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
“We had trouble containing Mariah Dallas, their 5-11 junior post player,” Light said. “She’s so explosive.”
Other scorers included Calena Ingram (seven points), Alyssa Sarver (seven), Bryn Pawlik (five), Lily Haire (four), Avelina McKinzie (three) and Lexi Williams-Harris (three).
Washington returns from the holidays to play at the Lutheran South Tournament to begin 2022. The Lady Jays play Herculaneum in the tournament’s first round Jan. 4 at 5:30 p.m.