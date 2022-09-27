After one day, the GAC Central tennis title is looking like it could go to the dogs.
The Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs, that is.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
After one day, the GAC Central tennis title is looking like it could go to the dogs.
The Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs, that is.
After the first day of competition Monday at North Point, which included each squad’s top three doubles teams and its silver varsity singles players, Zumwalt South accumulated 25.5 points.
Hot on the Lady Bulldogs’ tail, however, are both Holt (24.75) and Ft. Zumwalt North (23.75).
St. Charles scored 11 points and holds fourth place after day one of the three-day competition.
Currently rounding out the field are Ft. Zumwalt East (8.5), North Point (1) and Washington (0).
Each team’s top six players began competing in singles matches Tuesday.
The tournament is set to conclude Wednesday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.