The Lady Jays volleyball comeback came just short Tuesday.
Washington (2-11, 0-4) fell on the road in GAC Central play at Ft. Zumwalt South (5-1, 4-0), 25-23, 25-16, 22-25, 20-25, 15-11.
“After losing the first two sets, we showed a lot of fight and won the next two,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Unfortunately, we came up a little short in the determining set. I’m proud of the way the girls played and came together as a team during the match. Our serve receive was very strong and allowed us to have success offensively.”
Ingrid Figas and Jessie Tovo both notched 11 kills for the Lady Jays.
Ella Kroeter was next with nine terminations.
Others with kills included Chloe Holtmeyer (seven), Jillian Huellinghoff (four), Abigail Gilliat (two), Alexis Barks (one) and Emma Briggs (one).
Gilliat passed around 31 assists.
“Abigail Gilliat ran our offense, while Ella Kroeter, Ingrid Figas and Jessie Tovo combined for over 30 kills,” Moritz said.
Figas made three assists, and Sophie Nieder assisted with two. Tovo, Holtmeyer, Barks, Briggs and Gracie Meyer each made one assist.
Jora Weaver was a defensive presence at the net with five blocks. Barks, Briggs, Figas, Kroeter and Tovo made one block apiece.
Weaver, Barks and Gilliat each served an ace.
Nieder led in digs with 24, followed by Tovo (11), Meyer (10), Figas (seven), Gilliat (three), Holtmeyer (three), Briggs (two) and Kroeter (one).
The Lady Jays finished out the week at the Gateway Matchup and will be in action this coming week at the Hermann Invitational.