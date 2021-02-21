The Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs are one step away from an undefeated conference run.
Zumwalt South (14-6, 9-0) clinched sole possession of the GAC Central girls basketball championship Thursday with a home victory against Washington (7-15, 3-4), 68-43.
The Lady Bulldogs opened up a 21-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and carried a 38-22 advantage into halftime.
After three quarters, Zumwalt South remained ahead, 51-35.
Allie Huddleston’s eight points were a team high for the Lady Jays.
Taylor Brown and Gabby Lindemann both scored seven points.
Elizabeth Reed netted five points.
Sara Heggemann, Grace Landwehr and Olivia Reed all contributed four points.
Ingrid Figas and Payton Voss rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.
The Lady Bulldogs finished with a pair of 21-point efforts from Mariah Dallas and Maddie Murphy.
Also scoring for Zumwalt South were Alyssa Sarver (six points), Halle Benskin (four), Merek Delehaunty (three) and Jenna Smith (two).
Washington next plays Monday in a makeup GAC Central game at Ft. Zumwalt East at 7 p.m.