Ft. Zumwalt South is closing the year in the lead in the GAC Central.
Washington (4-5, 0-3) wrapped the 2021 portion of the schedule on the road Tuesday, falling to the Bulldogs (6-1, 2-0), 55-41.
Zumwalt South holds a half-game lead over Wentzville Liberty (1-0) in the conference standings and a one-game edge over Francis Howell North (1-1).
Ft. Zumwalt North and Ft. Zumwalt East don’t begin their league schedule until after the new year.
The Bulldogs led at all intervals Tuesday over the Jays, 11-8 after one quarter, 26-19 at half, and 35-27 after three periods.
Alex Zanin’s 11 points and Ryan Jostes’ 10 led Washington on the night.
Chase Merryman added six points.
Mark Hensley finished with five points.
Todd Bobo and Sam Paule netted four points apiece.
Adyn Kleinheider rounded out the Washington scoresheet with one point.
Washington had the better free-throw shooting night, making 13-17 while Zumwalt South connected on 9-15 trips to the charity stripe.
However, the Bulldogs put through eight makes from three-point range to none for Washington. All 14 of the Blue Jays’ field goal makes were good for two points.
Joey Friedel scored 14 points to lead the host team.
Nick Keene also hit double digits with 11 points.
Other scorers included Blake Struemph (nine points), Jay Higgins (eight), Brady O’Brien (six), Brendan Owens (three), Isaiah Clark (two) and Austin Mahoney (two).
Washington returns to the court Jan. 4 for a home engagement against Hermann at 7 p.m.