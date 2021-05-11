Wins remain hard to come by in the GAC Central.
Ft. Zumwalt South girls soccer (15-1) improved to 9-0 in league play Tuesday, winning at home against Washington (10-9, 2-7), 4-0.
The teams previously played at Washington April 13 with the same result.
“Playing one of the top teams in the state, we gave ourselves some chances early to take a lead, but we just could not connect on our shots, or their goalie made some very nice saves,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “After that, we somewhat fell apart in the center mid area and outside back area, and that led to us getting out of position quite often. We needed more communication and better marking if we were going to play a close game with South.”
Zumwalt South held a 2-0 halftime lead.
Brooke Cattoor led the Lady Bulldogs with two goals. Ashley Miller and Audrey Smith both scored once.
Sophia Cross made two assists. Ashlyn Smith and Audrey Smith both ended with an assist.
Ariel Pettis and Nora Mendoza combined for 10 saves in the Washington net, seven for Pettis and three for Mendoza.
“I thought we had some kids really battle hard all night,” Fischer said. “Emma (Vodnansky), Rebekah (Lewis), Grace (Landwehr), Jessie (Donnelly) and Avery (Lanemann) really had that look of determination all night, but we could not get some of the other kids on the same page enough to play 11-versus-11 soccer against a quality opponent like South. We need to be able to come out and stay focused on the game plan for 80-plus minutes a night.”
Washington went on the road to Ft. Zumwalt North Thursday to conclude league play. The Lady Jays conclude the week Friday at Union with a 6:45 p.m. start time.