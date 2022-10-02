The first foray for Washington girls tennis into the Gateway Athletic Conference Tournament saw the team leave without a point this week.
Washington at St. Charles West tied for seventh without receiving points in the event, held Monday and Tuesday at North Point.
Ft. Zumwalt South won the competition with 55.5 points.
Holt was the runner-up with 44.75 points. Other team scores included Ft. Zumwalt North (42.75), St. Charles (25), Ft. Zumwalt East (12.5) and North Point (4).
The tournament format saw each team’s top eight singles players and top five doubles teams compete in ranked brackets, meaning all eight school’s No. 1 players would be contained within one bracket, the same for the No. 2s and so on down the list. Doubles were also sorted into similar ranked brackets.
Point were awarded as follows:
•No. 1-3 doubles — 2.5 points per match win, 1.5 points for winning third place.
•No. 4-5 doubles — 1.5 points per match win, 0.75 of a point for winning third place.
• No. 1-6 singles — two points per match win, one point for taking third place.
• No. 7-8 singles — one point per match win, 0.5 of a point for winning third.
Each of Washington’s players were eliminated in the first round of their respective brackets.
The results were as follows:
• No. 1 doubles — Evie Bryson and Mya Wardwell fell to Zumwalt South’s Tricia Herweck and Carlie Yates, 8-2.
• No. 2 doubles – Lily Grant and Vivien Grant were defeated by Zumwalt South’s Allison Moore and Bridget Herweck, 8-3.
• No. 3 doubles — Catalina Clarke and Katy Young fell to St. Charles’ Haley Moore and Grace Skeen, 8-0.
• No. 4 doubles — Jessica Schroeder and Morgan Tooley were edged out, 8-7, by Zumwalt East’s Caitlyn Phillips and Hailey Ferguson.
• No. 5 doubles — Liz Davis and Rebekah Davis lost an 8-6 matchup to St. Charles’ Alyson Miller and Brooklyn McAlister.
•No. 1 singles — Bryson lost to Zumwalt East’s Hailey Morgan, 6-2, 2-6, 10-6.
•No. 2 singles — Wardwell was defeated by St. Charles’ Taylor Birkenmeier, 6-0, 6-0.
•No. 3 singles — Mendoza fell to Zumwalt North’s Lucy Paro, 6-2, 6-1.
•No. 4 singles — Clarke dropped against Zumwalt North’s Ella Rosenberg, 6-0, 6-1.
• No. 5 singles — Young was defeated by Holt’s Elise Bodine, 6-2, 6-1.
•No. 6 singles — Kendal Warren lost to Zumwalt South’s Isabel Montileone, 6-1, 6-0.
•No. 7 singles — Sadie Alu was beaten by Holt’s Jenny Nelson, 8-2.
• No. 8 singles — June Steinman was edged out, 8-7, by Zumwalt East’s Isabella Lissone.
Washington began postseason play in Class 2 District 3 Thursday at Westminster Christian Academy.