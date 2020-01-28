The Bulldogs seized control of the Gateway Athletic Conference Central boys basketball standings Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt South (10-3, 3-0) won at home in a battle of teams that had both been unbeaten in league play prior to that point, defeating Washington (10-3, 3-1), 56-37.
The Blue Jays carried a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. However, Zumwalt South turned things around in the second period to take a 24-18 advantage into halftime and a 35-27 lead after three quarters.
While the Bulldogs now hold the conference lead, Washington is just a half game behind and holds a one game lead over both Ft. Zumwalt North (2-2) and Wentzville Liberty (1-1) for second.
The game was the first back for Washington Head Coach Grant Young following the loss of his mother the previous week.
He said the excitement over his rejoining the team after a couple of weeks away may have caused players to try to do too much.
“We tried to put it on ourselves and on our back and show ‘I can do this for you coach,’ and you could just see it in their eyes and you’ve got to love kids like that,” Young said.
Todd Bieg led Washington with 14 points.
“Todd did a good job on the floor,” Young said. “He was trying to lead us and ended up being our leading scorer, but he was also vocal on the bench. Being vocal was something we’ve talked about needing guys to do.”
Ryan Hoerstkamp was the next highest contributor with nine points.
Connor Vollmer netted six points, Brigham Broadbent five and Jarrett Hamlett three.
JJ Schwepker, who reached the 1,000 career points milestone in the third quarter, finished with 16 points on the night to lead Zumwalt South.
Vollmer was tasked with guarding Schwepker in the first half, holding him scoreless in the first period.
“Connor did a great job guarding him in the first half, but we had a hard time holding him down in the second half,” Young said. “(Schwepker) scored his 1,000th point there at home and they came out with a lot of excitement to see that on top of what they would usually have.”
Judah Nunn put through 14 points.
Other scorers included Ben Katambwa (nine points), Zach Bensing (six), Peyton Blair (six), Connor Bekebrede (four) and Donnell Boyd (one).
Washington was scheduled to continue league play Friday at Ft. Zumwalt East and will open next week as the No. 1 seed in the Union Tournament.