The Lady Panthers had a saving Grace in overtime.
Grace Rodgers scored the deciding goal in the extra period Thursday as Ft. Zumwalt North (11-5, 6-4) snuck out a 2-1 home win over Washington (10-10, 2-8) in the finale of GAC Central play.
After a scoreless first half, both teams notched a goal in the second period.
Gia Starman scored Zumwalt North’s regulation goal. Kayley Judy was credited with an assist.
Goalkeeper Sophia Kriegesmann went 1-2 in save opportunities to record the win.
Washington’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Jays finished the week with a road game at Union Friday and will conclude the regular season with a crosstown rivalry game at St. Francis Borgia Regional Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.