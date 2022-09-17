While all the gold varsity matches were won by the visitors Tuesday, Washington found a silver lining.
The Lady Jays (2-6) suffered a 9-0 loss to Ft. Zumwalt North (6-3) at Phoenix Park, but split the conference-effecting silver varsity matches, 2-2.
“(We) played well, but didn’t win enough rallies to win game points to win the sets,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said.
Gold results were as follows:
• Lucy Paro and Diana Calzada Torres defeated Evie Bryson and Catalina Clarke, 8-4.
• Ella Rosenberg and Rebekah Bacon defeated Mya Wardwell and Nora Mendoza, 8-6.
• Veronica Martin and Amaya Volz defeated Lily Grant and Vivien Grant, 8-1.
• Paro defeated Bryson, 6-3, 6-4.
• Rosenberg defeated Wardwell, 6-1, 6-4.
• Martin defeated Lily Grant, 6-1, 6-2.
• Bacon won against Mendoza, 6-2, 6-0.
• Volz defeated Clarke, 6-3, 6-2.
• Sophia Hakenewerth defeated Kendal Warren, 7-6, 6-2.
In silver varsity matchups, Jessica Schroeder and Morgan Tolley notched an 8-4 win for Washington and June Steinman defeated Melanie Robben, 8-1, in singles play.
Rebekah Davis and Liz Davis fell to their doubles opponents from Zumwalt North, 8-4.
Sadie Alu dropped a singled match to Zumwalt North’s Maria Martin, 8-2.
Washington hosted Troy Wednesday and played at Ft. Zumwalt South Thursday. Next up for the Lady Jays is a road game at Ft. Zumwalt East Tuesday at 4 p.m.