A shift in home fields meant more offense Wednesday.
But, the outcome didn’t change as the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers completed their GAC Central baseball sweep of the Washington Blue Jays, 10-3.
Washington fell to 10-12 overall, 4-6 in GAC Central action.
Ft. Zumwalt North improved to 9-11 overall, 4-4 in the league.
After being held to one run over eight innings Tuesday in Dutzow, Washington pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the second.
Ft. Zumwalt North matched that in the bottom of the second and added another run in the third.
The Blue Jays tied the game again in the top of the sixth, but Ft. Zumwalt North found its mojo in the bottom of that inning, scoring seven times to win the game.
The Panthers outhit Washington, 8-7. Washington made three errors while Ft. Zumwalt North had two.
Gavin Matchell, Cooper Thiemann and Grant Trentmann each had two hits for the Blue Jays. Aden Pecka logged the other hit.
Drew Bunge and Pecka walked. Sam Paule walked and was hit by a pitch.
Matchell stole two bases. Pecka and Trentmann each had one stolen base. Trentmann scored twice and Matchell had one run.
Thiemann drove in three runs.
Washington used five pitchers in the game.
Drew Bunge pitched two innings, allowing three runs on three hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Morgan Copeland tossed an inning, allowing two hits.
Jacob Baldwin took the loss, pitching 2.1 innings. He allowed three runs (two earned) on one hit and one walk. He struck out one.
Logan Monzyk was touched for four runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks.
Hunter Bakameyer pitched two-thirds of an inning, striking out one batter.
Up next for Washington is a home-and-home series with St. Francis Borgia Regional.
The teams are scheduled to play Friday in Dutzow, starting at 4 p.m.
The return game at Borgia is slated for Saturday at 10 a.m.