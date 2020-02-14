From their home gyms, Ft. Zumwalt North and Sullivan were able to score wins against the Washington basketball Blue Jays.
Washington (14-6, 4-3) bookended the weekend with a pair of road losses at Ft. Zumwalt North (14-7, 5-2) in Gateway Athletic Conference Central play Friday, 63-51, and at Sullivan (10-9) Monday, 57-43.
The games, along with a loss in a last-second nailbiter against Ft. Zumwalt South last Tuesday, have resulted in Washington’s only three-game losing streak of the season.
Ft. Zumwalt North
In the third meeting between the two teams, the Panthers were able to prevent a season sweep by the Blue Jays. The win moved Zumwalt North into sole possession of second place in the conference.
Washington previously topped Zumwalt North in the championship game of St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Turkey Tournament at the end of November and again in league play Jan. 3.
Zumwalt North got out to a 13-8 lead after one quarter Friday, which grew into a 32-14 halftime advantage.
“We knew we were going into a tough week with Zumwalt South and Zumwalt North and I think the kids were still a little down after that close loss to South,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said.
Washington outscored the Panthers, 19-10, in the third quarter, but remained behind, 42-33, going into the final period.
The Blue Jays were able to cut into that lead some in the fourth quarter until two key three-point baskets helped the Panthers finish out the win.
“Out of the four threes they made in the game, they made two big threes late that were daggers and put the lead back at 13,” Young said. “That was the last straw we couldn’t come back from.”
Connor Vollmer and Ryan Hoerstkamp led the Blue Jays with eight points apiece.
Brigham Broadbent netted seven points. Jason Sides, Jeremiah Broadbent and Jarrett Hamlett each scored six. Todd Bieg and Zac Coulter both added five points.
KJ Lee powered the Panthers with 15 points.
Drake Stevenson (14 points), Mutjaba Alkhaldi (12) and Grant Rapplean (11) all got into double figures for Ft. Zumwalt North as well.
Cole Riggleman added nine points and Grant Fitzpatrick scored two.
Sullivan
Washington led after one quarter, 15-9, but Sullivan dominated the middle periods.
The Eagles overtook Washington in the second quarter to take a 28-20 halftime lead, which stood at 42-26 after three quarters.
“Six threes in the first half was big for them to get that halftime lead,” Young said. “We struggled to score in the first half and that really made it hard for us.”
Washington had three players tie for the scoring lead, all with 10 points — Brigham Broadbent, Vollmer and Hoerstkamp.
Coulter finished with eight points and Bieg scored three.
Sullivan keyed on Bieg and Jeremiah Broadbent defensively, limiting the effectiveness of Washington’s two leading scorers on the season.
“That’s tough when you have two of your big scorers not putting it in the basket,” Young said.