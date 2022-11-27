For the past three seasons, the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers have played for the St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament title.
And, the Panthers took the first step toward that goal Tuesday, defeating Owensville in the first round of this year’s event, 60-38.
Second-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North now faces its nemesis Friday in the semifinals. University City, the No. 3 seed, defeated Pacific in the other Tuesday first-round game. The Lions have defeated Ft. Zumwalt North in the past two championship games.
Owensville faces Pacific in the consolation semifinals Friday.
Against Owensville, Ft. Zumwalt North stormed out to the early lead and was up 13-5 after eight minutes.
The Panthers led 34-17 at the half and 47-23 through three quarters.
Ft. Zumwalt North knocked down seven three-point shots and went 7-10 from the free-throw line.
Four players reached double digits in scoring for the Panthers.
Bobby Edwards and Lynden Sanders both finished with 13 points. Sanders hit a trio of three-point baskets.
Trent Menke was next with 12 points and Kobe Anderson recorded 11 points.
Jonathon Turnbull netted five points. Chaun Robinson, Murtaja Alkhaldi and Chase Ostmann each scored two points.
The Dutchmen knocked down four three-point shots and went 2-5 from the free-throw line.
Austin Luecke and Will Lauth shared the scoring lead for Owensville, netting eight points apiece.
Bryce Payne and Layne Evans both concluded with six points.
Charlie Whelan and Derrick Marquez each scored three points while Landon Ely and Eli Graham netted two points apiece.