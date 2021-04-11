With two goals in the first half, the Ft. Zumwalt North soccer Lady Panthers put themselves in position for a GAC Central win Thursday.
Washington (4-5, 0-4) scored once in the second half but was unable to catch the visitors from Zumwalt North (3-2, 2-2). The Lady Panthers held on for a 2-1 win.
Mia Lanemann scored the lone Washington goal.
After a 4-0 start to the season, the Lady Jays have met with struggles since the start of league play.
“We played better in spurts tonight than we had for the last two weeks,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We need to string the consistency together for longer periods of time though to have success in this conference. Until we develop more consistency, we will continue to be on the wrong side of the scoreboard.”
Kayley Judy and Hannah Shylanski did the scoring for Zumwalt North.
Madeline Shylanski was credited with an assist.
Zumwalt North goalkeeper Sophia Kriegesmann recorded three saves.
The Lady Jays are scheduled to host the GAC Central-leading Ft. Zumwalt South Lady Bulldogs (7-0, 4-0) Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.