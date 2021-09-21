It took overtime to deny the soccer Blue Jays a conference win Thursday.
Washington (3-6, 0-4) suffered a pair of league losses this week, starting with an 8-0 home loss against Wentzville Liberty (5-1-1, 1-0) Tuesday and ending with a 2-1 overtime loss Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt North (5-3, 1-1).
Zumwalt North
Both teams notched one goal in the first half.
The Panthers found the net a second time with less than two minutes remaining in the extra period.
After an early first-half score by Zumwalt North, Cole Click answered with a quick equalizer for the Blue Jays.
“Down 1-0 our team rallied and pushed for a goal which came as Cole Click gathered a blocked shot in FZN’s box and volleyed home an equalizer,” Washington Head Coach Derek Schriewer said. “(It was) 1-1 at half, and having dominated most of play we felt we had the advantage going into second half, but North came out flying and controlled the start of second half.”
Alex Cameron netted the deciding goal for the Panthers.
Colby Thomas had the other score for the home team.
Roman Merris and Matt Cannon were both credited with an assist.
Kaleb Wilson earned the win between the pipes with seven saves.
“(This was a) brutal loss as we were playing well and looked the better team,” Schriewer said. “Soccer can be a humbling and frustrating sport, like today when we deserved to win but couldn’t close the door and score on our many chances.”
Liberty
The visiting Eagles (5-1-1, 1-0) scored four goals in each half to earn the league win Tuesday.
Patrick O’Day and Bryan Guinn combined for the shutout.
O’Day turned in two saves, and Guinn stopped one.
Kaden Marsh led Liberty with a hat trick.
Brady Freeman, Cade Galaway, Schrader Ludwig, Canon Mathison and Carson Nolan each scored once.
Layton Dahl, Landon Duvall, Galaway, Mathison and Paul Valenti each recorded an assist.
Washington plays at the Hillsboro Tournament this coming week, starting with a pool play matchup with Fox Monday at 5:15 p.m.