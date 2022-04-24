The Washington golf Blue Jays came within two strokes of a conference win Tuesday.
Playing at Country Lake Golf Club in Warrenton, the Blue Jays were outshot by GAC Central rival Ft. Zumwalt North, 168-170.
The host Warriors shot a 180 to round out the tri.
Washington sophomore Alex Fregalette took medalist honors for the day, carding a 37, two over par.
Ft. Zumwalt North’s David Hamm and Reese Wilson tied for second place, both four strokes behind Fregalette at 41.
Washington’s Jackson Straatmann turned in a 43.
Jake Rhodes and Devon Deckelman each shot a 45.
Haiden Bean rounded out the Washington scores with a 48.
Zumwalt North’s other golfers included Nolan Kopeck (42), Mitch Otto (44) and Michael Turner (48).
Warrenton was led by a 42 from Owen Thompson. Gabe Frederick (43), Bryce Goulette (45), Maison Rader (50) and Josiah Hodgson (57) filled out the rest of the card for the host Warriors.
Washington played a dual at Wentzville Liberty Thursday and is next scheduled to tee off Monday at the Lake Forest Challenge, starting at 8 a.m.