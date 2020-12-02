It took overtime, but the top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers were able to withstand an upset bid Friday night.
Ft. Zumwalt North held off the host St. Francis Borgia Regional Knights, 55-52, in the 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament semifinals.
“I thought we had guys step up and make winning plays down the stretch against Borgia and that was great to see,” Ft. Zumwalt North Head Coach Michael Uffmann said. “I loved the way Borgia played. If we can start playing together more as a team and drive to the paint for our team like Borgia does instead of driving to the paint for ourselves, then I think we will make a lot of gains this season.”
Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier felt his team played a tough game.
“Our kids really played hard and I think we played pretty well, too,” Neier said. “We had a chance to win that game. They have some really good players. They made the plays when it got down to the end. Luckily, we stayed in the game. I think our kids worked extremely hard. It’s a matter of making a couple of more free throws or getting another basket go in.”
The Panthers jumped out to a big lead through eight minutes and were up, 20-13.
Borgia chipped back in the second quarter and led 27-25 at the intermission.
The game was tied after three quarters, 39-39. Borgia had a chance to win at the end of regulation, but the game was tied, 47-47, after 32 minutes.
In the overtime session, the Panthers took charge and were able to finish off the game, 55-52.
“Our kids played good defense against them and shut down their main strength,” Neier said. “We’ve got to get a little better. It all takes work. Hopefully, as the season goes along, we’ll get better yet.”
Connor Turnbull took charge late in the game and during the overtime session. The 6-10 junior forward ended with 24 points, 11 blocked shots, six rebounds and two assists.
“Connor played great in the first game against Borgia and was very active on both ends of the floor,” Uffmann said.
KJ Lee, a 6-7 senior guard, scored 11 points with seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Drake Stevenson and Tyler Edwards each scored eight points for the Panthers. Stevenson also had eight rebounds with three assists, a blocked shot and a steal. Edwards added two rebounds.
George Prouhet and Zac Keeven each scored two points. Prouhet also had five assists, three rebounds and three steals. Keeven added a rebound.
Tyler White chipped in with two assists.
The Panthers hit three three-point shots and went 8-12 from the free-throw line.
Borgia was paced by Ryan Kell, who scored 16 points. He knocked down two of Borgia’s seven three-point baskets.
Kell also had five rebounds, three assists and two steals.
Grant Schroeder scored 14 points with three rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Max Meyers hit a pair of three-point baskets to end with 12 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Sam Dunard scored six points on two three-point baskets.
Andrew Dyson had four points, four rebounds, three assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Sam Heggemann pulled down 10 rebounds with three assists.
Garren Parks recorded two rebounds.