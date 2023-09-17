Leading by 18 points at the break, the Ft. Zumwalt North boys swim team needed just about all of that cushion to defeat St. Francis Borgia Monday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 92-87.

“This was a grit meet for us — our third meet in four days,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We were down two swimmers, and had some guys doing things they’d never done before. We won the swimming events, 87-82. (Ft. Zumwalt North had two divers who earned 10 points) It was a team effort and an impressive one throughout the lineup.”

