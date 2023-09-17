Leading by 18 points at the break, the Ft. Zumwalt North boys swim team needed just about all of that cushion to defeat St. Francis Borgia Monday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, 92-87.
“This was a grit meet for us — our third meet in four days,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We were down two swimmers, and had some guys doing things they’d never done before. We won the swimming events, 87-82. (Ft. Zumwalt North had two divers who earned 10 points) It was a team effort and an impressive one throughout the lineup.”
• Thomas Crane in 200 freestyle (2:20.47).
• Ian Pfeiffer in 200 individual medley (2:18.5).
• Pfeiffer in 500 freestyle (5:49.13).
• Sam Durnal in 100 backstroke (1:04.27).
• Nick Haberberger in 100 breaststroke (1:12.56).
• 400 freestyle relay of Durnal, Lukas Etter, Haberberger and Pfeiffer in 4:02.85.
“Ian, Nick and Sam gave us five more individual event wins between them, plus they were key in the 400 free relay,” Jones said.
“Thomas Crane swam his first 500 free ever, getting a really good time and a second-place finish,” Jones said. “He also won the 200 free event.”
Etter was another swimmer who competed in a variety of races.
“Lukas Etter dropped another four seconds in the 100 breast to take second, turned around and swam a leg of the 400 free relay.”
Jones noted that Bryce Collins, Zach Hempel, Liam Callahan, Connor Briggs, Lincoln Schefer, Andre Brunner and Colin Winkels contributed to Borgia’s scoring as well.
