Eric Steward and Barrett Lohman hit back-to-back doubles to lead off the top of the eighth inning Tuesday, lifting the Ft. Zumwalt North Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Washington Blue Jays at Dutzow Ballpark.
The Blue Jays (10-11, 4-5) and Ft. Zumwalt North (8-11, 3-4) played the second game of the GAC Central series Wednesday in O’Fallon with the Panthers completing the sweep, 10-3.
Washington honored its seniors prior to the game and many of them played throughout the game.
Defenses dominated much of the game. Ft. Zumwalt North took the lead with a run in the top of the fourth as Steward scored when Washington turned a bases-loaded double play.
Washington tied it in the bottom of the fifth on a wild play. Aden Pecka was caught between third and home, and tagged out, but Luke Newhouse aggressively went from first to third. When Ft. Zumwalt North overthrew the ball trying to get Newhouse at third, he scored it tie it.
After Ft. Zumwalt North took the lead in the top of the eighth, Tanner Paschke struck out the side in the bottom of the inning to seal the win.
Paschke pitched all eight innings, allowing one run on two hits, two walks and three hit batters. He struck out nine and finished at 100 pitches.
Gavin Matchell started for the Blue Jays and went three innings, allowing two hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Cooper Thiemann was next, going two innings while allowing a run on one hit and two walks. He struck out two.
Ian Junkin pitched two innings, allowing one run on three hits, two walks and a hit batter.
Sam Paule pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and one walk.
The Blue Jays were held to two hits, singles by Newhouse and Seth Roewe.
Newhouse and Hanon Jarvis walked. Jacob Baldwin, Paule and Logan Monzyk were hit by pitches.
Steward led the Ft. Zumwalt North offense with two doubles. Lohman also had two hits. Austin Reiter and Maxwell Still each walked twice.