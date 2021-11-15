Organizers will try again in 2021.
The 69th St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Thanksgiving Tournament will have eight teams this season.
The 2020 version of the holiday classic was supposed to have eight teams, but one had to drop out due to COVID-19. The pandemic also forced attendance limitations last year.
This year, the same eight schools that were scheduled to play last year are slated to come back.
The teams, as seeded, are
• Ft. Zumwalt North, runner-up last year.
• University City, the defending champion.
• St. Francis Borgia Regional, winner of the 2020 third-place game.
• Union, last year’s consolation winner.
• Washington, which was fourth last year.
• Pacific, which finished sixth.
• Gateway City Elite, which didn’t get to play.
• Owensville, last year’s seventh-place team.
Gateway City Elite had to drop out of the 2020 event just prior to its start due to positive COVID-19 tests among its roster.
University City, led by Kelvin Lee, won the title last season on the way to going 16-4 for the season.
First-round games will be played Tuesday, Nov. 23, and Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Tuesday’s action will start with Ft. Zumwalt North playing Owensville at 6 p.m.
Union then takes on Washington at 7:30 p.m.
In games Wednesday, University City plays Gateway City Elite at 6 p.m. and Borgia takes on Pacific at 7:30 p.m.
All second-round games will be played Friday, Nov. 26. The final round is set for Saturday, Nov. 26.
The 2020 champion, University City, fell to eventual Class 3 state champion Cardinal Ritter in last season’s district tournament, 47-43.
The team graduated Jalen Hampton, last year’s MVP. Hampton averaged 19 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists per game last year.
Hampton is attending Link Year Prep in Branson this season, playing for its postgraduate national team, and has given a verbal commitment to Missouri State University.
University City defeated Ft. Zumwalt North for the title last year, 69-48. Mike Uffmann’s Panthers went 27-4, finishing fourth in the MSHSAA Class 6 Championships last winter.
Connor Turnbull, a 6-10 post player who averaged 14.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, five blocked shots and 1.4 assists per game, is the team’s top returning player. Turnbull has committed to Butler University.
Borgia topped the Washington Blue Jays for third place last year, 37-32. Dave Neier’s team went 14-12, winning a Class 4 district title.
Top returners include junior Grant Schroeder with 11.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game and sophomore Adam Rickman with 9.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Grant Young’s Washington Blue Jays won a Class 6 district title last year, losing to Troy in the sectional round. The Blue Jays graduated their entire starting lineup from last season.
Union went 12-13 last season under Chris Simmons. The Wildcats return several key players, including the three top scorers, senior Kaden Motley with 14.7 points per game, Collin Gerdel with 10.2 points per game and Matthew Seely with 10.1 points per game. Gerdel pulled down 10.5 rebounds per game.
Several other players with starting experience also return.
Cody Bradfisch’s Pacific Indians went 18-9 last year, losing to Borgia in the district tournament championship. The Indians also finished second in the Union Tournament to Borgia.
Top returners for the Indians include junior forward Quin Blackburn (6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game).
The Owensville Dutchmen are in their second year under former Pacific standout and Mizzou player Cullen VanLeer.
Senior Brendan Decker (12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 rebounds per game) is the top returning player.
Gateway City Elite bounced back from missing the Turkey Tournament to win the 2021 National Christian Homeschool Basketball Championships Class 2A varsity title. The Lions also won the 2021 Arkansas River District title.