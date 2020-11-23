It’s almost here.
The 68th Annual St. Francis Borgia Pepsi Boys Basketball Tournament tips off next week.
First-round games will run Tuesday, Nov. 24, and Wednesday, Nov. 25.
In Tuesday’s games, second-seeded Washington will play No. 7 Owensville at 6 p.m. and third-seeded University City will face No. 6 Union at 7:30 p.m.
In action Wednesday, top-seeded Ft. Zumwalt North plays eighth-ranked Gateway City Elite at 6 p.m. Host Borgia, the fourth seed, plays No. 5 Pacific at 7:30 p.m.
Seeds
Ft. Zumwalt North is the top seed for this year’s eight-team tournament.
The Panthers, coached by Washington High School graduate Mike Uffmann, were second in last year’s event.
A district champion last year, the Panthers return five key players, including KJ Lee, a 6-7 senior guard who averaged 16 points per game last season and has multiple NCAA Division I offers.
Other top returners are senior Drake Stevenson, junior Connor Turnbull and seniors George Proutet and Tyler Edwards.
Defending champion Washington is the second seed and the Blue Jays went 18-9 last season. Washington also won the Union Tournament title.
Grant Young’s team has many starters returning, including Turkey Tournament MVP Todd Bieg, a senior, and football standout Ryan Hoerstkamp. Hoerstkamp, a senior, is expected to sign a letter of intent to play with the Missouri Tigers.
Other top returners include seniors Jack Lackman, Jason Sides, Zac Coulter, senior Brigham Broadbent, Jared Hamlett, Carter Kleekamp and Will Gleeson.
University City, playing in the Turkey Tournament for the first time since 2011, is the third seed. Kelvin Lee coaches the Lions and that team went 19-7 last season.
Three key players return with Jalen Hampton, Brandon Ming and Larry Abbey all averaging over 10 points per game last winter.
Host Borgia is the fourth seed and Dave Neier’s team was 14-13 last season.
Players returning for the Knights who saw action last year include seniors Max Meyers, Andrew Patton, Andrew Dyson, Ryan Kell and Trent Marquart, junior Garren Parks and sophomore Grant Schroeder.
Ranked fifth for this year’s event is the Pacific Indians, who have a new head coach this season in Cody Bradfisch, who was an assistant coach at Warrensburg High School.
Four starters return from an 11-15 team this season, including seniors Gavin Racer and Gavin Bukowsky, junior Carter Myers and sophomore Quin Blackburn.
Don’TA Harris, a senior, was the sixth man last season, but has started in the past and can be a major factor.
Other returning players include seniors Devin Casey and Jacob Sauvage.
Union received the sixth seed and the Wildcats are coached by Chris Simmons.
Union went 5-22 last winter during a rebuilding season, but stepped up at the end of the season, reaching the district semifinals before losing in overtime to Salem.
Three starters return from that team in juniors Kaden Motley, Collin Gerdel and Matthew Seely.
Owensville got the seventh seed and the Dutchmen have familiar faces in new places.
John VanLeer has traded the Pacific purple for Owensville orange, where he will be an assistant for his son, Cullen VanLeer.
The younger VanLeer, a standout at Pacific and a former Mizzou player, was given the reins of the Dutchmen this season.
The Dutchmen went 9-16 last season and have five returning players. Seniors Tyler Heidbrink, Macen Blankenship and Zaid Epstein are joined by juniors Brendan Decker and Derek Brandt.
Newcomers to watch include juniors Landon Valley and Logan Evans, and sophomore Bryce Payne.
The eighth seed is Gateway City Elite, a homeschool program led by Eric Darst.
The team went 20-6 last season, winning the 2020 Missouri JV state homeschool title. The team was the 5A National Homeschool Tournament winner in 2019.
Top players are juniors Evan Bland, Dominic Darst and Andrew Hall, and sophomore Seth Penney.
Gateway City Elite is not the first homeschool program to play in the Turkey Tournament. The St. Louis Blue Knights have participated as recently as 2017.