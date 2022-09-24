In four sets Tuesday, the Ft. Zumwalt North Lady Panthers were able to wrest away control of second place in the GAC Central volleyball standings.
Ft. Zumwalt North (7-4-1, 3-1) defeated Washington (5-9, 3-2), 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 28-26.
“It was a close, toughly fought match,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We simply had too many unforced errors, especially in critical moments in the game. We did a lot of things well and will learn from this match.”
Jessie Tovo was Washington’s offensive leader for the night with 11 kills, one block, one assist, 32 digs and one ace.
Chloe Holtmeyer recorded nine kills and three digs.
Alexis Barks added eight kills, four digs and three blocks.
Abigail Gilliatt posted four kills with 28 assists, 10 digs and one block.
Madison Moore notched three kills, three blocks and one dig.
Jora Weaver put down three kills, two blocks and one ace while picking up five digs.
Taylor Hoelscher ended with two kills, 14 digs and two assists.
Jillian Huellinghoff recorded two kills, one dig and one block.
Sydney Harbath contributed one kill and three digs.
Oliviz Zastrow posted four assists and one dig.
Gracie Meyer made 23 digs.
Cierra Murrell finished with six digs.
Meredith Duncan and Emily Chappius added one dig apiece.
The Lady Jays play in the Hermann Invitational Tournament next week.
