For the second time this season the Ft. Zumwalt North Lady Panthers refused to concede a goal to Washington.
The Lady Jays (8-10, 1-8) were shut out in their penultimate GAC Central league game of the season in O’Fallon, 4-0.
Updated: May 6, 2023 @ 12:12 pm
Fresh off a second-place finish in the Blue Cat Tournament last week, Ft. Zumwalt North improved to 9-7 overall on the season and 6-4 in league play.
The Lady Panthers also won in Washington April 11, 1-0.
Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza turned in nine saves Tuesday.
Jocelyn Alicea led Zumwalt North with a brace.
Grace DeFilippo and Gabby Starman each added a tally.
Rihanna Blanchard was credited with two assists.
Jailyn Ebert and Mati Skelton both notched one assist.
Sophia Kriegesmann took the shutout in the net for Zumwalt North with five saves.
Washington concluded league play at home Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt South. The Lady Jays then play Friday at Union, starting at 6:45 p.m.
