Ft. Zumwalt North (14-5, 5-4) completed a season sweep over Washington (4-13, 0-8) in GAC Central boys soccer play Tuesday, winning at Scanlan Stadium, 4-0.
Alex Cameron’s first-half goal gave the Panthers the lead going into the intermission.
Zumwalt North added three more tallies in the second half, getting a brace from Roman Merris and one goal from Michael Sommerville.
“We played them really well,” Washington Head Coach Brian Dougherty said. “We just had one solidly bad 10 minutes and Ft. Zumwalt North took advantage of those mistakes.”
Merris was credited with two assists in the game.
Dylan Jackson and Patrick Waidmann each recorded an assist.
Panthers goalkeeper Kaleb Wilson made three saves.
Washington’s Mason Theis recorded nine saves.
The Blue Jays hosted Holt in another conference match Thursday, and will remain home Saturday morning for an 12:45 p.m. game with Troy.
