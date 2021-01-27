The race for the top of the GAC Central boys basketball standings drew even Friday.
Ft. Zumwalt North (12-2, 3-1) knocked off Washington (11-4, 3-1) in O’Fallon to force a tie for first place in the conference, 54-40.
Washington led early, 11-9, after one quarter, and still held a slight 18-17 edge at halftime.
“I thought we did a good job defensively in the first half,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We held their 6-10 kid, (Connor) Turnbull to two points. He had a lob dunk to end the half, but we still held a one-point advantage at half. It’s not how you start a game, it’s how you finish, and we had entirely too many turnovers.”
The Panthers limited Washington to six points in the third period as they pulled ahead and took a 33-24 lead into the start of the final quarter.
Zac Coulter and Jason Sides notched 12 points apiece to lead the Blue Jays.
Other scorers included Jack Lackman (six points), Todd Bieg (four), Brigham Broadbent (three) and Jarrett Hamlett (three).
“They had double-digit blocks against us in a single game,” Young said. “They really protected the basket well. Turnbull had seven blocks against us. That caused us to be timid, especially in a low-scoring game.”
KJ Lee’s 19 points paced the Panthers.
Turnbull (15 points) and Drake Stevenson (11) also ended in double figures.
George Prouhet (five points) and Tyler Edwards (four) rounded out the scoring.
Washington is at the Union Tournament this week. The Blue Jays played Warrenton in the first round Tuesday.