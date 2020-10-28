Competing Tuesday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex, host Ft. Zumwalt East defeated both St. Francis Borgia Regional and Washington in boys swimming action.
The host Lions ended with 139 points. Borgia was second at 94 points while Washington scored 60.
“It was a good meet,” Borgia Head Coach Jennifer Alferman-Molitor said. “It pretty much went as I expected. FZE is a powerhouse of a team so I knew we would get some good times out of this meet.”
Ft. Zumwalt East won five races and added points by filling in most of the depth spots. The Lions had two entries in every race. Both Borgia and Washington had events with just one entry.
Borgia won four races while Washington won two events.
Borgia’s winners were:
• 200 medley relay team of Aidan Garlock, Gabe Rio, Will Jett and Ryan Kluesner (1:51.67);
• Rio in the 50 freestyle (22.55);
• Rio in the 100 butterfly (57.56); and
• Garlock in the 100 freestyle (50.44).
“Gabe got a state cut for the 50 free, which is the first time that has happened since Michael Matthews in 2014,” Alferman-Molitor said.
Washington’s Mason Kauffeld won two events, claiming the 200 individual medley in 2:00.78, and the
500 freestyle in 5:30.82.
Borgia’s second-place finishers were:
• Garlock in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.90; and
• 200 freestyle relay team of Garlock, Kluesner, Rio and Hunter Smith (1:39.55).
“Our 200 free relay also dropped some time, moving it closer to state,” Alferman-Molitor said. “My goal is to get all three relays to state. We have never done that before and it would be amazing to see all three go.”
Both Borgia and Washington had three third-place finishers.
Borgia’s third-place swimmers were:
• Kluesner in the 200 freestyle (2:06.11);
• Smith in the 100 backstroke (1:16.08); and
• Jett in the100 breaststroke in 1:18.08.
Washington’s third-place finishers were:
• 200 medley relay team of Todd Bobo, Gavin Poole, Kauffeld and Zane Johnson (1:57.07);
• 200 freestyle relay team of Bobo, Johnson, Poole and Kauffeld (1:43.96);
• 400 freestyle relay of Bobo, Aidan Brinkmann, Aaron Brinkmann and Sean Barry.