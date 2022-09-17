Ft. Zumwalt East landed a bevy of goals Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt East landed a bevy of goals Tuesday.
The Lions (3-3, 1-1) topped visiting Washington (1-4, 0-1) in GAC Central play, 8-0.
Washington goalkeeper Mason Theis was credited with 19 saves in the matchup.
Nathan Massey performed a hat trick for the Lions to lead the scoring. He added to his three goals by scoring two assists.
Holden Kocher, Owen Podmore, Scotty Porter, Jax Rodermund and Donovan West each scored a goal.
Kasen Aldridge, Mike Boyle, Kocher and Porter each recorded an assist.
Carlos Pulido made two saves for the Lions.
Washington finished out the week at Ft. Zumwalt South Thursday. Next week, the Blue Jays are at the Hillsboro Tournament, starting with Monday matchup against Pacific at 5:45 p.m.
