The Ft. Zumwalt East basketball Lady Lions knocked Washington back down to .500 Tuesday.
Washington (7-7, 2-2) fell on the road against the GAC Central opponent Lady Lions (8-5, 1-1), 44-38.
An eight-point swing in the fourth quarter made the difference after Washington held leads of 12-11 after one quarter, 22-21 at the half, and 30-28 after three quarters.
Washington’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
Hailey Morgan netted 11 points to lead Zumwalt East in the contest.
Lexi Hagl was next with nine points, followed by Landon Vick (eight), Yasmine Edmonson (five), Ashley Rusthoven (five), Carlie Albers (three) and Anna Paskiewicz (three).
Vick recorded 13 rebounds.
Washington ends the week Friday at Ft. Zumwalt North, tipping off at 5:30 p.m. as part of a co-ed doubleheader.