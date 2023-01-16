The Lady Jays were unable to present Ft. Zumwalt East with their first conference basketball loss of the season Thursday.
Washington (7-5, 2-2) fell on the road to the Lady Lions (11-4, 2-0), 44-38.
While Washington was able to hold a few leads, the hosts were in front at the end of each period, 20-12 after one quarter, 25-23 at halftime and 33-31 at the end of the third period.
“The game really came down to finishing,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We had the narrow lead in the fourth and the momentum shifted and we didn’t respond the way I know we are capable. We also struggled from the free throw line. In a tight ball game, that comes back to get you. I feel we guarded well and the girls battled hard the entire game.”
Gabby Lindemann tallied 13 points for the Lady Jays, scoring 10 of those in the first quarter.
“Gabby Lindemann played outstanding in the first half scoring inside and hitting her free throws,” Meyer said.
Elizabeth Reed recorded 12 points for the Lady Jays.
Cierra Murrell chipped in six points.
Hannah Obermark scored four points and Kendall Nix rounded out the scorebook with three.
Next up for Washington is a home conference matchup Tuesday against Wentzville Liberty at 5:30 p.m.
