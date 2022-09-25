All nine varsity gold matches and four varsity silver matches were won by the host team Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt East (6-5) pulled off a girls tennis sweep of the match with Washington (2-9), 9-0.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
All nine varsity gold matches and four varsity silver matches were won by the host team Tuesday.
Ft. Zumwalt East (6-5) pulled off a girls tennis sweep of the match with Washington (2-9), 9-0.
“On a positive note, we saw WHS varsity players incorporate new skills into play, such as slice spin serves,” Washington Head Coach Bill Stahlhuth said. “We continue to work on attacking the net in doubles, up and down the lineup. Typically, the team that captures the net is likely to win the point. JV Freshman players had some success winning matches and this bodes well for the future.”
Gold varsity results were as follows:
• Hailey Morgan and Carlie Spann defeated Evie Bryson and Mya Wardwell, 8-4.
•Camille Dutt and Leah Anderson defeated Lily Grant and Vivien Grant, 8-0.
• Camryn Hadley and Kennedy Schneider defeated Nora Mendoza and Catalina Clarke, 8-3.
•Morgan defeated Bryson, 8-4.
•Spann defeated Wardwell, 8-1.
•Dutt defeated Mendoza, 8-1.
•Anderson defeated Clarke, 8-3.
•Hadley defeated Katy Young, 8-4.
•Schneider defeated Kendal Warren, 8-4.
In the silver varsity doubles, Caitlyn Phillips and Hailey Ferguson defeated Jessica Schroeder and Morgan Tooley, 6-3, and Breily Smith and Abbie Chartrand defeated Becca Davis and Liz Davis, 6-4.
Silver singles matches saw Lucy Ballard defeat Sadie Alu, 6-3, and Isabella Lissone win against June Steinman, 6-2.
Washington continues its inaugural season with a final head-to-head match Friday at Lafayette, starting at 4:15 p.m.
The GAC Tournament takes place next week and postseason district play the following week.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.